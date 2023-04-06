Lubbock Meals on Wheels presented with $20,200 check

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Meals on Wheels now has an additional $20,200 dollars to help feed families across the South Plains.

Mayor Tray Payne presented the non-profit with the check today after raising the money during his annual “State of the City” luncheon in February.

Every year the mayor selects a charity to be supported by the money raised at the address. Meals on Wheels Executive Director Lisa Gilliland says the donation comes at a much-needed time as food prices continue to rise.

“We’re so excited, we had no idea what to expect and we didn’t know it was going to be over $20,000,” Gilliland said. “Everyone is experiencing what we’re seeing in food costs right now, so to feed our homebound neighbors, this will go a long way to help our neighbors.”

Gilliland says the non-profit feeds more than 800 people a day and is planning to offer breakfast this summer.

