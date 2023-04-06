Meadow kids to compete in Denver conference this summer

MEADOW, Texas (KCBD) - Some area high school students win a trip to Denver for KCBD NewsChannel 11′s Tell Me Something Good.

Meadow ISD is sending two teams to the national Family, Career and Community Leaders of America Conference in Denver. The teams recently competed in the state conference in Dallas.

Abigail Gonzalez and Ebony Franco placed first in Hospitality, Tourism and Recreation. They also won scholarships to Johnson and Wales University.

Melony Franco placed second in the Teach and Train event, which qualified her for nationals.

