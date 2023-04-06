Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Meadow kids to compete in Denver conference this summer

Tell Me Something Good
Tell Me Something Good, April 6
Tell Me Something Good, April 6
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEADOW, Texas (KCBD) - Some area high school students win a trip to Denver for KCBD NewsChannel 11′s Tell Me Something Good.

Meadow ISD is sending two teams to the national Family, Career and Community Leaders of America Conference in Denver. The teams recently competed in the state conference in Dallas.

Abigail Gonzalez and Ebony Franco placed first in Hospitality, Tourism and Recreation. They also won scholarships to Johnson and Wales University.

Melony Franco placed second in the Teach and Train event, which qualified her for nationals.

For those with good news to share, go to the Community section at KCBD.com and click on Tell Me Something Good to fill out the entry form. Please include photos or video so the station can share the good news.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck off FM41 and CR2830
Crash in south Lubbock Co. leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
Jordan Merchant, 32
Arrest made in 2022 crash that killed mother, 9-year-old son
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
KFC statement
‘Hate has no place in any KFC’: Lubbock restaurant sign vandalized with racial slur
Area firefighters are battling a fire that started overnight off FM 179 and County Road 7640,...
Mobile home destroyed in South Lubbock Co. fire

Latest News

Tell Me Something Good, April 6
Tell Me Something Good, April 6
The Lubbock Master Gardeners’ Association will hosts its annual Spring plant sale to benefit...
Lubbock Master Gardeners’ Association to host annual Plant Sale
The Lubbock Master Gardeners’ Association will hosts its annual Spring plant sale to benefit...
Noon Notebook: Lubbock Master Gardeners' Association annual Plant Sale
Tell Me Something Good, April 5
New Deal teacher wins Mrs. Baird’s award, Lubbock woman’s recipe gets her blue ribbon