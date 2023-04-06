Pete interviews new Red Raider Coach Grant McCasland

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - New Red Raider Basketball Coach Grant McCasland sat down with KCBD’s Pete Christy on Wednesday morning to talk about his plans for his program.

He has had little sleep with this whirlwind of winning an NIT to becoming Texas Tech’s Head Coach.

Pete talked to him about the current Red Raiders, assembling his coaching staff and his strong ties to Texas Tech.

While many people worried about him coming in last Friday during in a windy dust storm, Coach McCasland saw a blessing and not terrible weather, thanks to something that happened back when he was on James Dickey’s staff in 1999-2001.

Watch the interview to hear his plans and see his heart and passion, as he works to bring a National Championship to Texas Tech.

Welcome back to Lubbock Coach McCasland.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.