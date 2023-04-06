Red Raiders to play at Butler for Big East-Big 12 Battle

**From Texas Tech Athletics**

LUBBOCK, Texas -Texas Tech will travel to play Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse as part of the BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle on Thursday, November 30 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

With each conference adding member schools since the start of the original agreement, the Battle will increase from 10 to 11 matchups for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. The Big 12 will host six games in 2023-24 while the BIG EAST will host six the following season.

The Battle matchups are jointly determined by the two conferences, with the home team choosing the venue of its game. Broadcast arrangements for the contests will be determined by the national television rights holder of the home team, which is ESPN for the Big 12 and FOX Sports for the BIG EAST.

Game times and television networks will be announced when available. The men’s basketball non-conference scheduling alliance is in its fifth year.

Tech is 1-2 in the Big 12-BIG EAST Battle after earning a 79-65 win over Georgetown last season at home.

The program took a 72-68 at Providence College in 2021 and dropped a 65-60 overtime decision at DePaul in 2019. The Red Raiders were scheduled to host St. John’s in the 2020 Big 12-BIG EAST Battle but had that game canceled.

The Red Raiders are 0-2 all-time against Butler with a pair of 10-point losses in the series history. The most recent matchup came at the 2016 NCAA Tournament with the Bulldogs taking a 71-61 win over Tech on March 17, 2016 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The first matchup was in Anchorage, Alaska with Butler taking an 81-71 win on November 24, 2007, at the Great Alaska Shootout.

While both matchups between Tech and Butler were on a neutral court, the Red Raiders are returning to Hinkle Fieldhouse after dropping a second-round matchup against Arkansas at the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Butler is coming off a 14-18 record last season, including going 6-14 in Big East play. The Bulldogs are led by head coach Thad Matta who returned to Butler last season for the second time. Butler won a 76-64 decision over Kansas State in the Big 12-Big East Battle at the Hinkle Fieldhouse. Matta is 453-172 all-time in his career after coaching at Ohio State for 13 seasons, three years at Xavier and two at Butler.

Texas Tech has advanced to four of the past five NCAA Tournaments, including reaching the 2018 Elite 8, 2019 NCAA Championship Final, 2021 NCAA Tournament Second Round and 2022 Sweet 16. The Red Raiders have a 117-22 home record over the past eight seasons and are coming off a year where the program averaged 13,222 fans per game which ranked No. 1 throughout the state of Texas, third in the Big 12 and 21st nationally.

2023 BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle Schedule

November 30 Texas Tech at Butler

November 30 Creighton at Oklahoma State

December 1 Iowa State at DePaul

December 1 Houston at Xavier

December 1 Connecticut at Kansas

December 1 St John’s at West Virginia

December 2 TCU at Georgetown

December 5 Texas at Marquette

December 5 Providence at Oklahoma

December 5 Villanova at Kansas State

December 5 Seton Hall at Baylor

