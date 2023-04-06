Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Searching for solace among 58k names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial

Veterans from Illinois got the trip of a lifetime Thursday
By Molly Martinez
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Of the more than 58 thousand names etched into the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, veteran George Devers was only looking for one.

“I can’t find him yet. Names George Rice. He was my group chief. Flight Engineer. He was a great guy,” said George.

Nearly Seven decades ago, George and his brother Bill answered the call to action when the United States entered the Vietnam War.

“We was out drinking one night, and he said, we’re going to straighten that mess out. And we all volunteered next day,” remembers Bill.

George came to Washington to find his friend. After a long search, he found him, immortalized in the marble.

It’s a bittersweet moment, and a day he says he’ll never forget.

“We came in to the airport to say 200 people clapping for you. They didn’t do that back in the 60s. So it was tear jerking”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal wreck off FM41 and CR2830
Crash in south Lubbock Co. leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
Jordan Merchant, 32
Arrest made in 2022 crash that killed mother, 9-year-old son
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
KFC statement
‘Hate has no place in any KFC’: Lubbock restaurant sign vandalized with racial slur
Liliana Cervantes is accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death.
Woman fatally stabs boyfriend, tries to stitch him up before calling 911, reports say

Latest News

FILE - A great egret flies above a great blue heron in a wetland inside the Detroit River...
Biden vetoes bill that sought to toss EPA water protections
Dawn Whitlow, of Virginia Beach, Va., center, attends a rally as part of Transgender Day of...
US would bar full ban on trans athletes but allow exceptions
Three rehabilitated Hawaiian monk seals were released back into the wild at Midway Atoll.
3 rehabilitated monk seals return to the wild after months of ‘plumping up’
Bipartisan bill introduced to combat ‘Tranq’
Bipartisan bill introduced to combat ‘Tranq’
Bipartisan bill introduced to combat ‘Tranq’