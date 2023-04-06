South Plains Food Bank collaborating with community partners to feed children on the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The South Plains Food Bank hosted an open forum Thursday afternoon to hear from community organizations that are working to feed children while they’re not in school.

The food bank hopes to reinstate its weekend snack bag program for children, but wants to learn from and collaborate with existing programs, as prices and need continue to rise.

“Our hope is that we can all come together, cuss and discuss, if you will. We all are sharing the same challenges with higher food costs and volunteer help. So, what we really want to do is try to find a way that we can all work together, buy food much cheaper and maybe help reinstate the snack bag weekend food program,” South Plains Food Bank CEO Dina Jeffries said.

Jeffries says schools report 75 percent of kids within Lubbock ISD are food insecure. For some schools within the district, 94 percent of children don’t know where their next meal will come from.

“When children are in the nurse’s office because their tummies hurt from hunger pains. They’re not in the classrooms learning, and our passion and our mission is really to keep the kiddos in the school room so that they can learn,” she said. “Because when they’re learning, they test better. Higher test scores, better schools. Better schools, more funding. More funding, a thriving community.”

When the bell rings Friday afternoon, Jeffries says more and more children are needing snack bags on the weekend to get them from one hunger pain to the next.

“A lot of these parents are working parents and their kiddos are home and they have been instructed do not use that stove. And so, the weekend food, the snack items is what they can just tear open themselves and eat,” Jeffries said.

Right after the pandemic, when the food bank had plenty of food and funding, it had a weekend snack bag program for kids. It served 21 schools and worked with Communities in Schools to distribute them. Jeffries says cost and a lack of volunteers eventually shut the program down.

“It ran us about $400,000 to $500,000 to run this program. And it’s just one leg of children’s feeding that we have to look at,” she said.

Several churches and civic organizations partner with school districts in the area to pack weekend snack bags, but Jeffries says if they all work together, it could lower costs and reach more children. She says the food bank’s spending power would serve as a great resource, since it can turn one dollar into three meals.

“This is truly an opportunity for us to realize we all share the same challenges, but the solution is out there and the more minds, brilliant minds and passionate hearts here in Lubbock, Texas, the more people we can bring together and discuss this issue, we’ll find a solution for it,” she said.

Jeffries says this is only the first of many conversations about working together to feed children. She says organizations and school districts can contact the Community Impact Department at the food bank to shop excess retail items in the warehouse for pantries or snack bags.

