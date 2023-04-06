Local Listings
Texas Tech University atmospheric scientist partners with the National Weather Service to better predict wildfires

By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Brian Ancell is an atmospheric scientist at Texas Tech. He’s working with the National Weather Service and the Department of Atmospheric Science to develop a new tool to better predict something that impacts our area every year.

“I am fascinated with serve thunderstorms and high-impact weather events. Once I got more into it and learned more about it I was really fascinated with why we can’t predict those things,” said Ancell.

After more than 800 wildfires scorched Texas last year, Ancell thought it was time to find a better way to predict where the blaze will begin.

“Right now the weather service has access to a number of different techniques to try to predict these wildfires. This project is kind of all about consolidating all of that into one product,” said Ancell.

While it is no doubt that wildfires begin in hot, dry, and windy conditions, what is less focused on is previous wildfire patterns.

“If we do that, we have this new data of actual wildfire size that have happened in the past and if we look at the weather conditions that were occurring with those wildfires we can understand those relationships,” Ancell said.

Ancell says this will give forecasters an idea of where and how wide a fire will spread, similar to how tornados or hurricanes are predicted in size.

“This is all about if fires start how big will they get, so it is all about preparedness, it is not going to be that we can see a fire coming and eliminate it, it will be these are the conditions, this is the fire size that will happen if a fire starts,” said Ancell.

This research is still in its earliest stage, but if successful Ancell says it will help forecasters and fire departments be better prepared to respond to wildfires.

