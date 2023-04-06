Local Listings
Two-vehicle crash at 98th & Memphis blocking westbound lanes

Lubbock Fire Rescue and PD units are currently blocking the westbound lanes of travel as they...
Lubbock Fire Rescue and PD units are currently blocking the westbound lanes of travel as they work to clear the scene.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 98th and Memphis Avenue that left four people with minor injuries.

Responders were called at 4:51 p.m. for a crash between a Dodge truck and another “unknown vehicle.”

Lubbock Fire Rescue and PD units are currently blocking the westbound lanes of travel as they work to clear the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.

