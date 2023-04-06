Local Listings
UMC holds Pinwheel ceremony to bring awareness to Child Abuse Prevention Month

In Lubbock County, an average of 3 children per day are confirmed as victims of abuse or neglect.
UMC Pinwheel Ceremony
UMC Pinwheel Ceremony(KCBD)
By Sydney Lowther
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Last year, there were 2,046 confirmed cases of child abuse in the Lubbock and South Plains regions.

This local effort is part of the national Go Blue campaign.

Chief Medical Officer of UMC Children’s, Dr. Brian Payne, said bringing it into the community may save children’s lives.

Dr. Payne said the pinwheels are placed at the UMC Children’s entrance so victims of child abuse, big or small, know the community is there to support them.

“The pinwheels represent movement, vitality and being able to enjoy what’s around you. We are gonna be there for them as they’re going through that challenging, difficult time in their life. Most of all, we want to make sure that others don’t have to suffer that same way,” Dr. Payne said.

Each individual pinwheel represents one confirmed case of child abuse or neglect in Lubbock. Medical Director of Pediatric Surgery, Doctor Frankie Fike said, as a medical professional, it is hard to put your personal feelings aside in these situations.

“Just put everything aside and really make sure we’re giving the child the best care that they deserve and that they need,” Dr. Fike said.

Doctor Fike encourages the community to continue child abuse prevention efforts all year round, and if you see something, say something.

You can click here for the link to report child abuse or neglect, or you can call DPS at 1-800-252-5400.

