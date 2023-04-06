Local Listings
Worldwide Showcase to take place at Allen Theater April 15

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Join us for this years 2023 Worldwide Showcase!

Worldwide Showcase will take place on April 15th 2023 at the Allen Theater at the Texas Tech SUB

Visit our 2023 website to learn more!

What is World Wide Showcase?

World Wide Showcase is one of the biggest events of the year for International Students at Texas Tech! It is a yearly talent show where the Texas Tech student body can showcase their culture and heritage, and share that with the Lubbock and Texas Tech communities. Students are encourage to participate in World Wide Showcase, whether they are part of a student org, a group of friends or an individual who wants to express their culture through dance, song, music or other forms of cultural expression.

World Wide showcase is put together by SGC with the help of the International Student Life. This event is helped every April.

By participating in World Wide Showcase as a volunteer you learn, problem solving skills, leadership skills, communication skills, event organization, and how to work with a team.

Worldwide Showcase will take place on April 15th 2023 at the Allen Theater at the Texas Tech SUB.
