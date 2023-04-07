Caleb’s Closet asking for help, bringing dignity to foster children

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Caleb’s Closet is a nonprofit organization that brings tries to provide normalcy for children entering foster care.

Thanks to donations, the organization has now purchased a place to call its own.

One of its goals is to return dignity to foster children at one of the most difficult points in their lives, but they need your help. Board President Valerie Frishman says when a boy named Caleb went into foster care with only the clothes on his back, two foster moms knew he was not the only one.

“Seven years ago, two other foster moms saw the need. They started it out of their garages and it grew and grew and grew,” Frishman said.

Just last year, they provided 1,600 foster children with clothes they can call their own.

“We try to give as much new as we can and then we supplement two weeks’ worth of gently used clothing. We support them throughout their entire journey in foster care,” Frishman said.

Currently, Caleb’s Closet is operating out of three churches and three outdoor storage units, but thanks to donations from the community it will now have a space of its own.

“It has been a dream of everyone on the board to have a building and we’re really excited. We just think it’s gonna have a great impact on our foster community,” she said.

Frishman says they want to give children the freedom to shop for their own clothes at no cost.

“We provide things that they want, too - not just needs. When they’re going through this really dark time, just help show them that they’re cared for and that they will be safe and provided for,” she said.

Caleb’s Closet is asking for volunteers to help clean up its new home and get ready to serve even more foster children this year.

The nonprofit says it will no longer take material donations during this process; they want to focus all their efforts on the new building since there are only seven of them on the team.

The board hopes the building will be finished in June, and will continue serving families out of the churches and storage units in the meantime.

If you would like to volunteer, you can sign up here. You can show up to the new building on Monday, Apr. 10 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 3501 50th, Suite 218, next to Bellas and Chopped and Sliced.

