Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Easter Weekend Forecast

By Collin Mertz
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mild temps and light breezes for Good Friday to kick off a pleasant Easter weekend. Today, highs get into the mid 60s, with a high of 66 here in Lubbock. Clear skies stick around until the early afternoon, clouding over by the evening. Breezes very light today. Lows tonight drop to the upper 30s and low 40s.

7 Day Windcast
7 Day Windcast(KCBD)

A warm surge bumps Saturday’s highs into the low 70s, and mid 70s by Sunday. A chance for showers which begins Sunday morning resumes late afternoon and early evening, to bring some scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area. No severe weather expected, though some storms could see wind gusts, heavy rain, and small hail.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Temperatures continue to increase into the work week, slowly warming through the upper 70s. Winds remain mostly calm until about Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liliana Cervantes is accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death.
Woman fatally stabs boyfriend, tries to stitch him up before calling 911, reports say
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
Giles W. Dalby Correctional Facility
Former Post jailer pleads guilty, received $10,000 from inmate for drugs
Wild On Ice in training for Kentucky Derby.
Lamesa horse headed to the Kentucky Derby, after winning Sunland Derby
Shooting victim says he reported his shooter to the police about a week before the deadly...
KCBD Investigates Discounting Danger: Shooting victim says Jamie Lee Pruett threatened his life weeks before shooting

Latest News

Sunny and cool start to the morning with a slight chance for some showers late evening on...
Daybreak Today Weather - Friday, April 7
Forecast Lows Tonight
Calm weather sticking around
First Alert Weather Forecast 04/06/23 @ 10 p.m.
First Alert Weather Forecast 04/06/23 @ 10 p.m.
First Alert Weather Forecast 04/06/23 @ 6 p.m.
First Alert Weather Forecast 04/06/23 @ 6 p.m.