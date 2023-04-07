Easter Weekend Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mild temps and light breezes for Good Friday to kick off a pleasant Easter weekend. Today, highs get into the mid 60s, with a high of 66 here in Lubbock. Clear skies stick around until the early afternoon, clouding over by the evening. Breezes very light today. Lows tonight drop to the upper 30s and low 40s.

7 Day Windcast (KCBD)

A warm surge bumps Saturday’s highs into the low 70s, and mid 70s by Sunday. A chance for showers which begins Sunday morning resumes late afternoon and early evening, to bring some scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area. No severe weather expected, though some storms could see wind gusts, heavy rain, and small hail.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

Temperatures continue to increase into the work week, slowly warming through the upper 70s. Winds remain mostly calm until about Tuesday.

