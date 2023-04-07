Extra Innings Scores for Friday, Apr. 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your softball and baseball scores from across the South Plains.
SOFTBALL
Floydada 8 Ralls 6
Lamesa 3 Muleshoe 0
Brownfield 21 Denver City 1
Borden County 28 O’Donnell 0
Forsan 15 Tahoka 0
Crosbyton 15 Petersburg 10
Hermleigh 15 Roby 0
BASEBALL
Borden County 10 Forsan 0
Olton 13 Lockney 9
Denver City 6 Brownfield 4
Smyer 7 Sundown 6
Ralls 10 Floydada 7/Game 1
Floydada 10 Ralls 8/Game 2
Lamesa 13 Muleshoe 3
New Deal 16 Hale Center 0
New Home 19 Post 0
Coronado 9 Abilene Cooper 5
Monterey 3 Lubbock 1
Lubbock Cooper 5 Abilene Wylie 0
Springlake-Earth 13 Jayton 7
Midland TLCA 14 O’Donnell 3
