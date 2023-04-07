Extra Innings Scores for Friday, Apr. 7

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your softball and baseball scores from across the South Plains.

SOFTBALL

Floydada 8 Ralls 6

Lamesa 3 Muleshoe 0

Brownfield 21 Denver City 1

Borden County 28 O’Donnell 0

Forsan 15 Tahoka 0

Crosbyton 15 Petersburg 10

Hermleigh 15 Roby 0

BASEBALL

Borden County 10 Forsan 0

Olton 13 Lockney 9

Denver City 6 Brownfield 4

Smyer 7 Sundown 6

Ralls 10 Floydada 7/Game 1

Floydada 10 Ralls 8/Game 2

Lamesa 13 Muleshoe 3

New Deal 16 Hale Center 0

New Home 19 Post 0

Coronado 9 Abilene Cooper 5

Monterey 3 Lubbock 1

Lubbock Cooper 5 Abilene Wylie 0

Springlake-Earth 13 Jayton 7

Midland TLCA 14 O’Donnell 3

