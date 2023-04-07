Friday morning top stories: Tennessee lawmakers expelled for protesting gun violence

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Survivor discusses March shooting

A man injured in a shooting on March 13 says he tried to get police to investigate Jamie Lee Pruett for threatening his life

Pruett remains in jail after police say he shot four people, killing one

Full story here: KCBD Investigates Discounting Danger: Shooting victim says Jamie Lee Pruett threatened his life weeks before shooting

Texas House rejects school vouchers

The Texas House passed a budget amendment that would prohibit the use of public funds for voucher programs

Critics say vouchers would use tax dollars to subsidize private and religious funds for voucher programs

Details here: Texas Senate approves education savings account bill — but House signals a tough road ahead

Tennessee lawmakers expelled for protest

Tennessee House lawmakers voted to expel two Democrats for protesting gun violence after a school shooting

GOP leaders are denying accusations that the vote was racially motivated

Full story here: Tennessee’s House expels 2 of 3 Democrats over guns protest

Biden rule on transgender athletes

The White House is proposing a rule that would prevent schools from completely banning transgender athletes

The rule would make exceptions to promote fairness or reduce injuries

Read more here: US would bar full ban on trans athletes but allow exceptions

Report defends Afghanistan withdrawal

A new report by the Pentagon is defending the 2021 troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, calling it the right decision

The review said evacuations should have started sooner, but that the military had limited options

Read more here: Biden administration review of chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal blames Trump

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.