I-27 bridge maintenance project begins next week

Texas Department of Transportation(KOSA)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Department of Transportation is ready to begin a bridge maintenance project to improve several I-27 bridges in Lubbock. Contractor Ti-Zak Concrete, Inc., of Le Center, MN, is scheduled to begin work next week on a $1.77 million bridge maintenance project to make repairs and improvements to four bridges on I-27, at Yellow House Draw in Lubbock.

“Motorists traveling on the I-27 main lanes and frontage roads over the next 10 months can expect various long-term lane closures and other daytime main lane closures,” said Mike Stroope, P.E., TxDOT Lubbock District’s Director of Maintenance Operations.

Work is scheduled to begin on April 10.

“The lane closures will give work crews the space needed to replace bridge joints and bearing pads, make concrete repairs and upgrade the guardrail fencing on the bridge structures. Work is scheduled to begin on the southbound I-27 bridge at Municipal Drive on Monday” Stroope said.

Also included in the project is the northbound I-27 bridge at Municipal Drive and the north- and southbound I-27 frontage road bridges at Cesar Chavez Drive.

Motorists should anticipate traffic delays and are urged to use caution when driving through the work zones since crews will be working close to traffic. Work on the Yellow House Draw bridges is scheduled to be completed in early 2024. Work will take place weather permitting.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the Texas Department of Transportation.

