Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lucy

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Lucy KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a one-year-old heeler mix who’s been at the shelter for about seven months.

She loves to give people kisses and hugs. She does very well on a leash and would do great in a home with kids or another dog. Lucy is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Goose.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liliana Cervantes is accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death.
Woman fatally stabs boyfriend, tries to stitch him up before calling 911, reports say
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
Giles W. Dalby Correctional Facility
Former Post jailer pleads guilty, received $10,000 from inmate for drugs
Wild On Ice in training for Kentucky Derby.
Lamesa horse headed to the Kentucky Derby, after winning Sunland Derby
Shooting victim says he reported his shooter to the police about a week before the deadly...
KCBD Investigates Discounting Danger: Shooting victim says Jamie Lee Pruett threatened his life weeks before shooting

Latest News

Meet Lucy! She is a one-year-old heeler mix who’s been at the shelter for about seven months.
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Lucy
Meet Goose! He is a 1-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Goose
Meet Goose! He is a 1-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Goose
Meet Hulk Hogan! He is a 4-year-old pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for about four months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hulk Hogan