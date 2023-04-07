KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lucy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Lucy KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a one-year-old heeler mix who’s been at the shelter for about seven months.

She loves to give people kisses and hugs. She does very well on a leash and would do great in a home with kids or another dog. Lucy is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

