Light winds tomorrow, rain Sunday

We are expecting mostly cloudy skies this evening then becoming mostly clear tonight. East winds will be around 5 to 10 mph this evening diminishing to 5 mph and coming from the southeast after midnight. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow’s wind speeds will remain extremely light with south winds just around 5 to 10 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s with sunny skies.

Saturday evening will be partly cloudy, becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. South winds will be around 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

Easter Sunday, expect light showers in the morning. It will be mostly cloudy with south winds around 5 to 10 mph. Showers will diminish into the afternoon but resume throughout the evening.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a good chance of thunderstorms and rain across the area. Southeast winds will be around 5 to 10 mph with overnight temperatures in the mid-40s.

