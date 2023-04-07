Little Red Nursery owner Anna Johnson shares the best drought tolerant plants

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spring has finally sprung, and local nurseries like Little Red Nursery have been preparing to see the fruits of their labor since last fall.

Anna Johnson, Little Red Nursery owner says, “Old timers say wait until the mesquites bud out, they are already budding out. Other people say wait for Easter, I think we are kind of in the prime time.”

Once that time comes, Johnson, a second-generation nursery owner, says knowing what does well in West Texas heat is the key.

“Some of the things that do really well in our area that don’t mind the heat and the drought there are many new introductions of Lantana,” Johnson said.

Or if you’re looking for a sun-loving plant.

“Geraniums are one of the easiest plants to grow they do give you some much reward with their larger flowers,” Johnson said.

If flowers are not your thing, Johnson says it is also a great time of year to start growing your vegetable garden.

“A lot of tried and true tomatoes out there but the celebrity is one that has sort of made its name for this area, for peppers jalapenos, Serrano peppers, cayenne, you name it peppers are going to grow great here,” Johnson said.

Johnson says herbs are failproof if you are looking for a less spicy way to add flavor to your dishes.

“People who have difficulty growing things really have no problem growing things like rosemary, and thyme, I’ve got some dill and some basil here,” Johnson said.

The biggest tip to get your new flowers, vegetables, or herbs flourishing is to hydrate them.

“You’ll want to water it very well and at that point, you’ll want to keep watering it daily and then follow it up every two to three days so you can sort of start to taper off,” Johnson said.

Little Red Nursery has been on 34th Street for more than 40 years. The new greenhouse is on Woodrow road, near Quaker. It plans to offer educational partnerships with Lubbock-Cooper schools and Texas Tech’s Horticulture department.

