Our Lady of Grace performs Stations of the Cross in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Every year, hundreds of believers in Lubbock and millions of worshipers around the globe set aside time for the annual Good Friday tradition, “The Stations of the Cross,” a reenactment displaying Jesus Christ’s final moments leading into His death. The event has been a staple for one church in North Lubbock.

“In many, many places, there’s a tradition of doing Stations of the Cross and Our Lady of Grace has had this tradition for decades,” said Bishop Robert Coerver, Catholic Diocese of Lubbock.

The event is meant to remind people of the sacrifice described in the first four books of the New Testament.

“The Stations of the Cross is a pious devotion of prayer by means of which we can associate ourselves with the sufferings that Jesus went through that we believe won the salvation of the world, freeing us from sin and ultimately death,” Bishop Coerver said.

Although the event has been in Lubbock for generations, the bishop says he’s reminded of an idea from St. Ignatius of Loyola, a canonized saint who lived at the Vatican 500 years ago.

“When he taught people how to pray, he encouraged them to put themselves into the scene of the Gospel stories,” he said. “That’s exactly what we do when we do the Way of the Cross. We put ourselves into the scene of the events that happened 2,000 years ago, and it really does help us appreciate what Jesus went through, that the Son of God took on our human nature.”

Shortly after Friday’s service, Bishop Coerver spoke of his wish for people this upcoming holiday.

“My biggest wish for people this Easter Sunday is peace, hope, and also sharing of that peace and hope with one another. A spirit of unity, and common ground that we all need the love and the promise we all believe Easter Sunday is all about.”

