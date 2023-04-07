Season tickets for Texas Tech Football still available

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Season tickets for Texas Tech’s upcoming football season are still available for purchase.

The tickets start at $185 for all six home games this season, depending on the location of the seats.

Season tickets give the following:

Reserved seats for all home games for the 2023 season

Interest-free payment plans

Priority access to all post-season and away games

Early access to additional seats for specific games

Red Raider Club Priority points, impacting priority rank

The ability to transfer tickets to friends and family

Texas Tech also offers season parking passes ranging from $60 to $295.

Season tickets can be purchased here or by calling (806)742-TECH.

