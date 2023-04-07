Season tickets for Texas Tech Football still available
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Season tickets for Texas Tech’s upcoming football season are still available for purchase.
The tickets start at $185 for all six home games this season, depending on the location of the seats.
Season tickets give the following:
- Reserved seats for all home games for the 2023 season
- Interest-free payment plans
- Priority access to all post-season and away games
- Early access to additional seats for specific games
- Red Raider Club Priority points, impacting priority rank
- The ability to transfer tickets to friends and family
Texas Tech also offers season parking passes ranging from $60 to $295.
Season tickets can be purchased here or by calling (806)742-TECH.
