Texas Dairy Queens offering 85-cent Blizzard Treats

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - DQ restaurants in Texas are celebrating the 1985 introduction of Blizzard® Treats with an 85-cent Blizzard Treat offer. Available exclusively via the DQ Texas mobile app from April 10 to 23, fans can enjoy a small Blizzard Treat at participating restaurants for less than a dollar.

The NEW Summer Blizzard Treat Menu is also available at participating DQ locations for a limited time featuring five new and returning Blizzard Treat flavors including the NEW Peanut Butter Puppy Chow; NEW Oreo Brookie; Cotton Candy; S’mores; and Choco-Dipped Strawberry.

Fans can keep up with all the new innovative ways to quench their cravings with “The Best Treats & Eats in Texas” in the DQ Texas mobile app.

The mobile app has lots of benefits including users earning rewards – spend $5 and collect a “Red Spoon” (five Red Spoons are worth $5) – and receive alerts about exclusive app deals redeemable at participating DQ restaurants in Texas. Users also can order online through the mobile app for greater convenience, where available.

New users will receive a free mini Blizzard Treat just for signing up.

Redeeming rewards is super simple – when you arrive at your neighborhood DQ restaurant, just click “Redeem” and present the 7-digit code to the cashier. Just like that, you’ve got deliciousness in the palm of your hand!

Users will learn about special offerings and monthly deals which is great for planning around busy schedules.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the Aardvark Communications.