Texas Tech Baseball game delayed to Friday evening

Texas Tech Baseball
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech’s baseball game scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m. has been delayed a few hours, citing travel issues for the North Dakota State baseball team.

Texas Tech Athletics released the following statement:

Due to additional travel issues for the North Dakota State baseball team, Friday’s first pitch has been shifted to 7 p.m.

The Bison experienced flight cancellations again in its second effort to travel to Lubbock late on Thursday evening and again early Friday morning, leaving some team personnel arriving in Lubbock Friday afternoon as the travel party was split into different planes when rebooking flights.

The series was initially altered on Wednesday, due to travel issues because of winter weather in the Fargo area.

The two teams remain on schedule to play the doubleheader on Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. Game two of the doubleheader will begin 30-45 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

For the latest on Texas Tech Baseball follow @TTU_Baseball on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Texas Tech Athletics.

