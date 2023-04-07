Local Listings
Texas Tech Cheer Squad earns 3rd Place at championships

The Co-Ed Cheer Squad earned third place at the NCA & NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championships.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - For the group that cheers for all things Texas Tech University, it’s time to cheer loudly for their accomplishments. Texas Tech’s Co-Ed Cheer Squad, part of the Spirit Program, took home third today (April 7) at the National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) & National Dance Alliance (NDA) Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championships in Daytona Beach, Florida.

“Thank you to everyone who supported us this year,” said Bruce Bills, head cheer and mascot coach for Texas Tech. “The outcome was not what we prepared for, but also this one occasion does not define our entire year.”

Texas Tech Co-Ed Cheer finished behind Weber State University and the University of Louisville. Texas Tech’s overall event score for both rounds was 95.9885.

“This group overcame a lot of adversity this year and for that, I’m so proud of them for pushing through and representing Texas Tech in all elements – in the community, in the classroom, at the games and at the National Championships,” Bills added.

Texas Tech Co-Ed Cheer has consistently finished in the top three throughout the past decade, winning the national championship in 2017 , 2019 and second place in both 2021 and 2022.

“I’m so proud of these students,” said Stephanie Rhode, director of the Spirit Program. “They’ve worked through a lot of adversity and represent this university at the highest level every single day, be it game day, the hundreds of appearances they attend, or at the national competition. They continue to be an example of what it means to be Fearless Champions.”

Texas Tech mascot Raider Red will defend his back-to-back NCA Mascot National Championships on Saturday (April 8).

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Texas Tech University.

