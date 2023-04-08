Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Easter Thunderstorms

By Collin Mertz
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some showers and thunderstorms across the area Sunday evening may effect Easter plans. Today, highs land in the low to mid 70s. Winds today are light, with mostly sunny skies and heavier cloud cover for some in the area towards the afternoon. Tonight, lows drop into the mid to upper 40s, with some overnight showers and thunderstorms possible.

Highs Today
Highs Today(KCBD)

Tomorrow morning, some scattered, light showers in the northern counties. The rain is on pause while temperatures warm to the mid to upper 70s, with winds once again on the lighter side. More showers and storms begin to develop and move through the area in the late afternoon and evening and throughout the overnight hours. Storms are expected to be scattered, bringing possible heavy rain, wind gusts, and small hail. Severe weather is unlikely.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild On Ice in training for Kentucky Derby.
Lamesa horse headed to the Kentucky Derby, after winning Sunland Derby
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video
Police in New Mexico shot and killed 52-year-old Robert Dotson after arriving at the wrong...
Police shoot, kill homeowner after responding to wrong house
Starting April 10, Dairy Queens across the state will be offering 85-cent Blizzard Treats.
Texas Dairy Queens offering 85-cent Blizzard Treats

Latest News

Raincast
Light winds tomorrow, rain Sunday
First Alert Weather Forecast 04/07/23 @ 10 p.m.
First Alert Weather Forecast 04/07/23 @ 10 p.m.
First Alert Weather Forecast 04/07/23 @ 6 p.m.
First Alert Weather Forecast 04/07/23 @ 6 p.m.
7 Day Windcast
Easter Weekend Forecast