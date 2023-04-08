Easter Thunderstorms

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some showers and thunderstorms across the area Sunday evening may effect Easter plans. Today, highs land in the low to mid 70s. Winds today are light, with mostly sunny skies and heavier cloud cover for some in the area towards the afternoon. Tonight, lows drop into the mid to upper 40s, with some overnight showers and thunderstorms possible.

Highs Today (KCBD)

Tomorrow morning, some scattered, light showers in the northern counties. The rain is on pause while temperatures warm to the mid to upper 70s, with winds once again on the lighter side. More showers and storms begin to develop and move through the area in the late afternoon and evening and throughout the overnight hours. Storms are expected to be scattered, bringing possible heavy rain, wind gusts, and small hail. Severe weather is unlikely.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.