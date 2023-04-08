Local Listings
Miguel’s on Broadway holding fundraiser to benefit family of father, son killed in crash

Miguel’s at Broadway and Avenue T will be holding a fundraiser on Saturday to raise money for...
Miguel’s at Broadway and Avenue T will be holding a fundraiser on Saturday to raise money for the family of a father and son who were killed in a Garza County crash last Saturday.(Instagram)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Miguel’s at Broadway and Avenue T will be holding a fundraiser on Saturday to raise money for the family of a father and son who were killed in a Garza County crash last Saturday.

35-year-old Juan Bartolo Garcia and his 16-year-old son Kristian were killed in a crash on US 84 in Southland last Saturday morning, Apr. 1.

PREVIOUS STORY: 2 killed in Saturday morning wreck on US 84 in Garza County

The restaurant will be selling $10 taco plates in memory of Kristian and Juan. All proceeds from the crispy taco plates will go to the family for funeral expenses.

The fundraiser will run all day Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 2010 Broadway.

