No. 22 Tech drops series opener to NDSU

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – No. 22 Texas Tech fell 8-1 to North Dakota State Friday night at Rip Griffin Park. Tech plated the game’s first in the second inning, with a solo home run, and was limited to just three hits over the remainder of the game.

The four Red Raider hits matched the fewest of the season, dating back to its 3-2 loss against Rice on March 3 at Minute Maid Park. Tech drops to 2-7 this season when being outhit and 0-6 in games when scoring five or fewer runs.

Austin Green produced Texas Tech’s sole run, smacking a 394-foot home run past the right field wall on a 2-2 offering as the leadoff batter in the second inning. Following the home run, North Dakota State starter Cade Feeney retired the next 10 batters he faced before Hudson White was able to draw a walk in the top of the fifth.

Feeney tossed six complete innings for the win while teammate Skyler Riedinger earned the three-inning save. Feeney allowed three hits, one run, struck out five, and walked two while Riedinger kept the Red Raiders off the scoreboard allowing one hit, and struck out three and walked three.

Four Red Raiders did not reach base on Friday, which included Kevin Bazzell in his first career game starting at catcher. Prior to Friday, Bazzell had reached base in all 29 games in 2023. Gavin Kash, Zac Vooletich and Tracer Lopez did not reach base as well in their respective starts.

North Dakota State, who scored eight unanswered to win the game, scored twice in the top of the third inning to take its first lead, 2-1. The Bison scored once more in the fourth and plated a single run again in the fifth to grow their lead to 4-1. In the top of the ninth, NDSU doubled its score.

Brendan Girton lost his first career game, dropping to 7-1, in the start. Five pitchers backed him up in a start that saw him exit after 4 1/3 innings. Ethan Coombes shined brightest out of the bullpen, retiring five of the eight batters he faced via strikeout, matching his Red Raider-high for strikeouts in a game.

Up Next

The Red Raiders and Bison return to Rip Griffin Park on Saturday for two games. The doubleheader starts at 2 p.m. The second game will start approximately 30-45 after the conclusion of game one.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.