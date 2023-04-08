Local Listings
Possible thunderstorms on Easter Sunday

By Shania Jackson
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We are looking at a cloudy night ahead of us with overnight temperatures in the upper 40s. Southeast winds will be between 5 and 10 mph, with some gusts up to 20 mph.

We are expecting rain showers starting off our Easter Sunday. It will be a cloudy day with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Southwest winds will be around 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Raincast
Raincast(KCBD)

Easter Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with another possible chance of rain, thunderstorms, and even small hail. East winds will be around 5 to 10 mph, but with possible thunderstorms winds may become gusty. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-40s.

Raincast
Raincast(KCBD)

Monday’s high temperatures will be in the mid-70s, with cloudy skies in the morning, becoming sunny in the afternoon. Northwest winds will be around 5 to 10 mph, turning northeast in the afternoon.

Monday night temperatures will be in the upper 40s with mostly clear skies. East winds will be around 10 mph, turning south after midnight.

