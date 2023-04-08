Red Raider softball falls in series finale to No. 1 Oklahoma

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

NORMAN, Oklahoma (NEWS RELEASE) – The Texas Tech Red Raiders dropped the series finale to No. 1 Oklahoma, 7-0, Saturday afternoon at Marita Hynes Field.

The Sooners (36-1, 9-0 Big 12) kicked off the final game of the series just like they had the previous two games with a blast in home half of the first inning to take a 2-0 lead.

Texas Tech (28-15, 2-7 Big 12) threatened in the top half of the second after a walk put a runner on for Demi Elder. Elder ripped a deep single to right center; however, a base running miscue resulted in the runner being thrown out at the plate.

Oklahoma again utilized another two-run home run, this time by Grace Lyons, in the bottom of the second to take a 4-0 lead.

After a two-run third frame for the Sooners, Tech looked to hop on the board as Alanna Barraza blasted a ball to the wall in left that was robbed.

Oklahoma’s offense continued to roll, tacking on a run in the fourth. Sage Hoover entered in the fifth and retired the side to send the game to the sixth the Sooners holding a 7-0 lead. The Red Raiders again saw a chance to score as a Makinzy Herzog single and a hit by pitch put a pair of runners on with one out, but they would be left stranded.

Starter Kendall Fritz (8-4) suffered the loss after both team’s final at-bats went away quietly. Fritz gave up four hits and four runs in 1.2 innings of work.

Nicole May (11-0) earned the win after scattering two hits and recording eight strikeouts in 5.1 innings of work.

Next Up

Texas Tech returns home next weekend in a three-game series against Baylor. Friday’s first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.