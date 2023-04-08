Local Listings
Saturday morning top stories: Texas judge suspends approval of abortion pill

On Daybreak Today
On Daybreak Today
By Dylan Villa
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Saturday

Texas judge suspends approval of Mifepristone

No threat found after shots fired report at the University of Oklahoma

Russia formally charges Wall Street Journal reporter

As always, be sure to join Parker Shofner (kcbd.com) for your top weekend headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Most Read

Wild On Ice in training for Kentucky Derby.
Lamesa horse headed to the Kentucky Derby, after winning Sunland Derby
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video
Police in New Mexico shot and killed 52-year-old Robert Dotson after arriving at the wrong...
Police shoot, kill homeowner after responding to wrong house
Starting April 10, Dairy Queens across the state will be offering 85-cent Blizzard Treats.
Texas Dairy Queens offering 85-cent Blizzard Treats

Latest News

Miguel’s at Broadway and Avenue T will be holding a fundraiser on Saturday to raise money for...
Miguel’s on Broadway holding fundraiser to benefit family of father, son killed in crash
The McGavock frog was there to sign autographs after each child was given a free copy of the...
World Austim Month book reading at Burkhart Center
Red Raiders win Clara Barton IHL competition
