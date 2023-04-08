Saturday morning top stories: Texas judge suspends approval of abortion pill

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Saturday

Texas judge suspends approval of Mifepristone

Texas federal judge Matthew Kacsmaryk has ruled against the FDA in a lawsuit regarding the abortion drug Mifepristone.

Kacsmaryk has paused his ruling for seven days to give the federal government time to appeal it.

Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/04/07/judge-halts-fda-approval-abortion-pill-mifepristone/

No threat found after shots fired report at the University of Oklahoma

University of Oklahoma police say there was no threat found following reports of shots fired.

The campus was on lockdown at 9:30 Friday night, before university police issued an all-clear at 11:00 P.M.

Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/04/08/police-report-active-shooter-possible-shots-fired-oklahoma-university-campus/

Russia formally charges Wall Street Journal reporter

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has formally been charged with espionage in Russia.

Gershkovich was arrested last week and is accused of trying to obtain classified information about a Russian arms factory.

Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/04/07/report-russia-formally-charges-wall-street-journal-reporter/

As always, be sure to join Parker Shofner (kcbd.com) for your top weekend headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.