Willis shines, Tech drops game two to No. 1 Oklahoma

NORMAN, Oklahoma (NEWS RELEASE) - Despite holding No. 1 Oklahoma scoreless through the final three innings, Texas Tech fell to the Sooners, 6-0, in game two Friday night at Marita Hynes Field.

In Willis’ career-high 4.0 innings of work, she ended the day with just two hits allowed, both of which came in the fatal third inning. The Corinth, Texas native held No. 1 Oklahoma (35-1, 8-0 Big 12) hitless through the final three innings of the contest.

The Red Raider (28-14, 2-6 Big 12) offense looked to strike early in game two as Makinzy Herzog led off the first at-bat with a single up the middle. Kailey Wyckoff then battled through a full count to draw a walk; however, an unfortunate double play on a hard lineout would kill the momentum.

Much like last night, the Sooners jumped on the board first in the bottom of the first inning after Jayda Coleman launched a leadoff home run. Directly following Coleman, a single and walk put a pair of runners on with no outs. The Tech defense would turn a double play on a line drive to aid starter Sage Hoover in the circle. Hoover would then force a pop-out to end the frame at just a 1-0 deficit.

Hoover then utilized a four-pitch inning in the second to fire a zero. However, the Oklahoma offense settled in in the home half of the third as the Sooners plated five runs off three hits and an error to take a 6-0 lead.

After entering in the five-run third frame, Ranci Willis settled in nicely, working around a walk to blank Oklahoma in the fourth and fifth. The righty used just six pitches to retire the side in the fifth.

She would again work around a walk in Oklahoma’s final at-bat to secure her third straight shutout inning.

Kierston Deal would check into the circle for the Sooners with one in the top of the seventh. She would force a flyout before pinch-hitter Morgan Hornback and Alanna Barraza would tally back-to-back two-out singles. However, the duo would be left stranded after a strikeout.

Sage Hoover (14-1) suffered her first loss of the season after she allowed the solo jack in the first frame. Jordy Bahl (11-1) earned the win after scattering one hit and fanning 12 batters in 6.1 innings of work.

Next UpThe Red Raiders and Sooners will go toe-to-toe in the series finale tomorrow at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics Communications.