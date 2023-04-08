Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Willis shines, Tech drops game two to No. 1 Oklahoma

The righty held the Sooners hitless through the final three innings
Texas Tech University
Texas Tech University(Texas Tech University)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Oklahoma (NEWS RELEASE) - Despite holding No. 1 Oklahoma scoreless through the final three innings, Texas Tech fell to the Sooners, 6-0, in game two Friday night at Marita Hynes Field.

In Willis’ career-high 4.0 innings of work, she ended the day with just two hits allowed, both of which came in the fatal third inning. The Corinth, Texas native held No. 1 Oklahoma (35-1, 8-0 Big 12) hitless through the final three innings of the contest.

The Red Raider (28-14, 2-6 Big 12) offense looked to strike early in game two as Makinzy Herzog led off the first at-bat with a single up the middle. Kailey Wyckoff then battled through a full count to draw a walk; however, an unfortunate double play on a hard lineout would kill the momentum.

Much like last night, the Sooners jumped on the board first in the bottom of the first inning after Jayda Coleman launched a leadoff home run. Directly following Coleman, a single and walk put a pair of runners on with no outs. The Tech defense would turn a double play on a line drive to aid starter Sage Hoover in the circle. Hoover would then force a pop-out to end the frame at just a 1-0 deficit.

Hoover then utilized a four-pitch inning in the second to fire a zero. However, the Oklahoma offense settled in in the home half of the third as the Sooners plated five runs off three hits and an error to take a 6-0 lead.

After entering in the five-run third frame, Ranci Willis settled in nicely, working around a walk to blank Oklahoma in the fourth and fifth. The righty used just six pitches to retire the side in the fifth.

She would again work around a walk in Oklahoma’s final at-bat to secure her third straight shutout inning.

Kierston Deal would check into the circle for the Sooners with one in the top of the seventh. She would force a flyout before pinch-hitter Morgan Hornback and Alanna Barraza would tally back-to-back two-out singles. However, the duo would be left stranded after a strikeout.

Sage Hoover (14-1) suffered her first loss of the season after she allowed the solo jack in the first frame. Jordy Bahl (11-1) earned the win after scattering one hit and fanning 12 batters in 6.1 innings of work.

Next UpThe Red Raiders and Sooners will go toe-to-toe in the series finale tomorrow at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics Communications.

Most Read

Wild On Ice in training for Kentucky Derby.
Lamesa horse headed to the Kentucky Derby, after winning Sunland Derby
Liliana Cervantes is accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death.
Woman fatally stabs boyfriend, tries to stitch him up before calling 911, reports say
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
Shooting victim says he reported his shooter to the police about a week before the deadly...
KCBD Investigates Discounting Danger: Shooting victim says Jamie Lee Pruett threatened his life weeks before shooting
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media

Latest News

New Red Raider Basketball Coach Grant McCasland sat down with KCBD’s Pete Christy on Wednesday...
Pete interviews new Red Raider Coach Grant McCasland
Source: KCBD Video
ONE ON ONE: Texas Tech Basketball Coach Grant McCasland
Texas Tech welcomes new Men’s Head Basketball Coach Grant McCasland
Texas Tech welcomes new Men’s Head Basketball Coach Grant McCasland
Texas Tech welcomes Grant McCasland as Basketball Coach
Texas Tech welcomes Grant McCasland as Basketball Coach