World Austim Month book reading at Burkhart Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - April is World Autism Month and with so many kids out of school today for Good Friday, it was the perfect day for Pajama Day at the Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research.

A lot of kids gathered there today to see a famous frog in Lubbock who also lives with autism.

“The Frog with ASD” is a children’s book about the McGavock Frog and how he came to be the mascot for that dealership.

The book is based on the life of Brandon Buzzank who was diagnosed with ASD as a young child. (KCBD)

Brandon the Frog was on hand to sign every book for each child and to hand out special treats.

This event is just one of many organized by the Burkhart Center to let families with children on the autism spectrum know they are not alone.

“I think it’s really important, especially for parents who have young children, they’re newly diagnosed, they are navigating a world they’re unsure of, and to see someone like Brandon, who has been successful, and he’s had a job for 11 years with McGavock. And he’s just really shown how successful and independent he can be is a really great story for parents to hear.”

The “Frog with ASD” is available on Amazon. Also, for the entire month, McGavock Nissan is hosting an art exhibit at the dealership featuring artwork by students at the Burkhart Center’s Transition Academy.

The Autism Walk is set for April 23 at Texas Tech.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.