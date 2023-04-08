Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

World Austim Month book reading at Burkhart Center

The first event in April to celebrate World Autism Month brought dozens of kids to Texas Tech today on this pajama day.
By Karin McCay
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - April is World Autism Month and with so many kids out of school today for Good Friday, it was the perfect day for Pajama Day at the Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research.

A lot of kids gathered there today to see a famous frog in Lubbock who also lives with autism.

“The Frog with ASD” is a children’s book about the McGavock Frog and how he came to be the mascot for that dealership.

The book is based on the life of Brandon Buzzank who was diagnosed with ASD as a young child.
The book is based on the life of Brandon Buzzank who was diagnosed with ASD as a young child.(KCBD)

Brandon the Frog was on hand to sign every book for each child and to hand out special treats.

This event is just one of many organized by the Burkhart Center to let families with children on the autism spectrum know they are not alone.

“I think it’s really important, especially for parents who have young children, they’re newly diagnosed, they are navigating a world they’re unsure of, and to see someone like Brandon, who has been successful, and he’s had a job for 11 years with McGavock. And he’s just really shown how successful and independent he can be is a really great story for parents to hear.”

The “Frog with ASD” is available on Amazon. Also, for the entire month, McGavock Nissan is hosting an art exhibit at the dealership featuring artwork by students at the Burkhart Center’s Transition Academy.

The Autism Walk is set for April 23 at Texas Tech.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild On Ice in training for Kentucky Derby.
Lamesa horse headed to the Kentucky Derby, after winning Sunland Derby
Liliana Cervantes is accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death.
Woman fatally stabs boyfriend, tries to stitch him up before calling 911, reports say
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
Police in New Mexico shot and killed 52-year-old Robert Dotson after arriving at the wrong...
Police shoot, kill homeowner after responding to wrong house
Shooting victim says he reported his shooter to the police about a week before the deadly...
KCBD Investigates Discounting Danger: Shooting victim says Jamie Lee Pruett threatened his life weeks before shooting

Latest News

Miguel’s at Broadway and Avenue T will be holding a fundraiser on Saturday to raise money for...
Miguel’s on Broadway holding fundraiser to benefit family of father, son killed in crash
Red Raiders win Clara Barton IHL competition
Red Raiders win Clara Barton IHL competition
Texas Tech win Clara Barton IHL
TTU law students win at Clara Barton IHL competition
South Dakota law makes it a felony for doctors or pharmacists to provide medical abortion...
Federal judge in Amarillo suspends authorization for abortion pill Mifepristone