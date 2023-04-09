Chance for light showers, thunderstorms this Easter Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Chance for light scattered showers this morning, and thunderstorms possible across the area late afternoon and through the evening on this otherwise mild Easter Sunday!

High temperatures will range the 70s, from lower 70s in the NW to upper 70s in the SE, with Lubbock warming to 75. Winds remain light.

In the afternoon, clusters of showers develop into thunderstorms as they move across the area. Threats for severe weather are marginal, with high wind gusts, heavy rain, lightning, and small hail possible. These will continue overnight into Monday morning.

Monday continues the warm-and-windless trend, with high temperatures increasing to the upper 70s and low 80s. Shower/thunderstorm chances pick back up for eastern counties. Warming and light winds continue through Tuesday.

