Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Giant seaweed blob hits Florida beaches

Tons of seaweed have washed ashore on South Florida's beaches.
By Joe Roetz
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WSVN) - Officials are forewarning visitors wanting to visit Florida’s beaches this summer that they may find some unwanted items on the shore.

Every breaking wave washes up a bit of seaweed, causing a problem for people fishing like Enzo Carlos.

“It gets tangled really easily because mostly at night you can’t really see stuff,” he said.

Mile after mile of seaweed is expected to land on South Florida beaches this summer.

Beachgoers seem to be divided on this deep sea issue, with some not caring and others not wanting to come near it.

Regardless of how anyone feels, it’s something that will have to be dealt with this year.

From the beaches in Haulover to Hollywood to Ft. Lauderdale, the Sargassum bloom is so big, it’s even visible from space.

Dr. Brian LaPointe, a researcher at Florida Atlantic University, said the seaweed bloom is 13 million tons and twice the size of the United States.

“It doubled in size in January, from December,” he said.

Scientists say they aren’t really sure what causes the seaweed. They have been studying it since 2011 and are still learning a lot.

As for beach visitors, the seaweed isn’t expected to turn many away and the beaches are still most likely going to be filled.

Copyright 2023 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-27 has been closed for northbound traffic from 34th to 19th Street while Lubbock police work...
Parts of I-27 closed by semi crash on Saturday afternoon
Wild On Ice in training for Kentucky Derby.
Lamesa horse headed to the Kentucky Derby, after winning Sunland Derby
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows U.S. Army sergeant...
Texas gov. seeks to pardon Army sergeant convicted of murder
LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit investigating a crash at 57th St. & Aberdeen Ave.
One person injured in Southwest Lubbock crash
Raincast
Possible thunderstorms on Easter Sunday

Latest News

A 16-year-old boy wanted as part of an investigation into the killings of three teenagers in...
Suspect arrested in Florida after killings of 3 teens
A giant blob of seaweed has begun drifting onto Florida beaches.
Giant seaweed blob hits Florida beaches
Expelled Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, from left, expelled Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville,...
Expelled Tennessee lawmakers both seeking seats again
Angel Footman, 23, was arrested in connection to a classroom fight club.
‘No screaming, no yelling, no phones’: Florida teacher accused of organizing fights at middle school