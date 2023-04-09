One person injured in Southwest Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has serious injuries after an overnight crash in Southwest Lubbock.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at 57th Street and Aberdeen Avenue just after 1:30 Sunday morning.

Police tell us a motorcyclist crashed into a guardrail and was not wearing a helmet at the time.

The motorcyclist was transported to University Medical Center.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

