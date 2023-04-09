One person injured in Southwest Lubbock crash
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has serious injuries after an overnight crash in Southwest Lubbock.
Emergency crews responded to the crash at 57th Street and Aberdeen Avenue just after 1:30 Sunday morning.
Police tell us a motorcyclist crashed into a guardrail and was not wearing a helmet at the time.
The motorcyclist was transported to University Medical Center.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
