One person injured in Southwest Lubbock crash

LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit investigating a crash at 57th St. & Aberdeen Ave.
LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit investigating a crash at 57th St. & Aberdeen Ave.(Peyton Toups)
By Parker Shofner and Dylan Villa
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has serious injuries after an overnight crash in Southwest Lubbock.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at 57th Street and Aberdeen Avenue just after 1:30 Sunday morning.

Police tell us a motorcyclist crashed into a guardrail and was not wearing a helmet at the time.

The motorcyclist was transported to University Medical Center.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Possible thunderstorms on Easter Sunday

