Police: 1 killed after boy, 13, crashes car in California

Police say one person is dead after a Woodland wreck where a teen stole his family's SUV. (KCRA, RENATA, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOODLAND, Calif. (AP) — One person was killed and nearly a dozen other people were injured in a fiery crash caused by a 13-year-old boy driving a stolen car trying to evade police in Northern California, authorities said.

The pursuit began when an officer tried to pull over the car and it sped away erratically Saturday in Woodland, northwest of Sacramento, police said.

The car collided with two other cars at an intersection, causing at least two of the vehicles involved to catch fire, the Woodland Police Department said in a statement.

“One person died and nearly one dozen people were injured,” the police statement said. The extent of the injuries weren’t immediately known Sunday.

The 13-year-old was arrested on suspicion of two felonies, vehicular manslaughter with negligence and evading an officer causing injury, police said.

After receiving medical treatment, the teen was expected to be booked at Yolo County Juvenile Hall.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

