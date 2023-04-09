Sunday morning top stories: One person injured in Southwest Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Sunday

One person injured in Southwest Lubbock crash

Lubbock police were called to 57th Street and Aberdeen Avenue just after 1:30 Sunday morning.

Police say a motorcyclist crashed into a guardrail and was not wearing a helmet.

Gov. Abbott seeks to pardon Army sergeant convicted of murder

Gov. Abbott is seeking to pardon U.S. Army sergeant Daniel Perry, who was convicted of murder in the 2020 fatal shooting of an armed protester during nationwide protests against police violence and racial injustice.

A jury found Perry guilty of murder on April 7th; he faces up to life in prison.

China flies fighter jets near Taiwan after meeting with the U.S.

Taiwanese government officials say China sent warships and dozens of fighter jets toward Taiwan on Saturday.

Taiwan also says this was in retaliation for a meeting between Taiwan’s president and U.S. representatives.

