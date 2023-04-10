11 arrested in west Lubbock human trafficking operation
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, Homeland Security, and the Lubbock Fire Department conducted a one-day Human Trafficking Operation on April 6, 2023.
The operation resulted in seven felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution, four arrests for misdemeanor prostitution, in addition to the below listed charges.
Armando Cortez Jr, 28-year-old male
- Solicitation of Prostitution
- Man/Del CS PG1
- Tampering/Fabricate Phys Evd
- PD Warrant x3
Kymberlee Simpson, 20-year-old female
- Prostitution
- PD Warrant x1
Shannon Parnell, 45-year-old female
- Prostitution
Donald Darcy, 30-year-old male
- Solicitation of Prostitution
Victor Contreras, 25-year-old male
- Solicitation of Prostitution
Nathaniel Mackey, 25-year-old male
- Solicitation of Prostitution
Venkata Ponnuru, 44-year-old male
- Solicitation of Prostitution
Jonathan Jordan, 25-year-old male
- Solicitation of Prostitution
Ryan Janssen-Perez, 27-year-old male
- Solicitation of Prostitution
Veronica Villarreal-Jimenez, 53-year-old female
- Prostitution
Alexandra Iracheta, 23-year-old female
- Prostitution
The above information was provided by the Lubbock Police Department.