11 arrested in west Lubbock human trafficking operation

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, Homeland Security, and the Lubbock Fire Department conducted a one-day Human Trafficking Operation on April 6, 2023.

The operation resulted in seven felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution, four arrests for misdemeanor prostitution, in addition to the below listed charges.

Armando Cortez Jr, 28-year-old male

Solicitation of Prostitution

Man/Del CS PG1

Tampering/Fabricate Phys Evd

PD Warrant x3

Kymberlee Simpson, 20-year-old female

Prostitution

PD Warrant x1

Shannon Parnell, 45-year-old female

Prostitution

Donald Darcy, 30-year-old male

Solicitation of Prostitution



Victor Contreras, 25-year-old male

Solicitation of Prostitution



Nathaniel Mackey, 25-year-old male

Solicitation of Prostitution



Venkata Ponnuru, 44-year-old male

Solicitation of Prostitution



Jonathan Jordan, 25-year-old male

Solicitation of Prostitution



Ryan Janssen-Perez, 27-year-old male

Solicitation of Prostitution



Veronica Villarreal-Jimenez, 53-year-old female

Prostitution



Alexandra Iracheta, 23-year-old female

Prostitution



