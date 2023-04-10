Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

11 arrested in west Lubbock human trafficking operation

The Lubbock Police Department made 11 arrested in a human trafficking operation last week.
The Lubbock Police Department made 11 arrested in a human trafficking operation last week.(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, Homeland Security, and the Lubbock Fire Department conducted a one-day Human Trafficking Operation on April 6, 2023.

The operation resulted in seven felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution, four arrests for misdemeanor prostitution, in addition to the below listed charges.

Armando Cortez Jr, 28-year-old male

  • Solicitation of Prostitution
  • Man/Del CS PG1
  • Tampering/Fabricate Phys Evd
  • PD Warrant x3

Kymberlee Simpson, 20-year-old female

  • Prostitution
  • PD Warrant x1

Shannon Parnell, 45-year-old female

  • Prostitution

Donald Darcy, 30-year-old male

  • Solicitation of Prostitution

Victor Contreras, 25-year-old male

  • Solicitation of Prostitution

Nathaniel Mackey, 25-year-old male

  • Solicitation of Prostitution

Venkata Ponnuru, 44-year-old male

  • Solicitation of Prostitution

Jonathan Jordan, 25-year-old male

  • Solicitation of Prostitution

Ryan Janssen-Perez, 27-year-old male

  • Solicitation of Prostitution

Veronica Villarreal-Jimenez, 53-year-old female

  • Prostitution

Alexandra Iracheta, 23-year-old female

  • Prostitution

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the Lubbock Police Department.

Most Read

LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit investigating a crash at 57th St. & Aberdeen Ave.
LPD releases name of person injured in Southwest Lubbock crash
One person is said to have moderate injuries after a robbery on Sunday afternoon. Police got...
1 injured in Sunday afternoon robbery near 23rd & P
Source: KCBD Video
Lubbock area hammered by hail on Easter Sunday
Raincast
Possible thunderstorms on Easter Sunday
suspect wanted in aggravated robbery
LPD asking for public’s help to identify suspect in central Lubbock aggravated robbery in March

Latest News

FILE - The Food and Drug Administration approved the use of mifepristone in 2000.
Justice Department appeals Texas abortion pill order
City of Lubbock Storm Drain Art Project
City of Lubbock seeking artists for 2023 Storm Drain Art Project
Workforce Solutions Job Fair
Noon Notebook Workforce Solutions Job Fair
Lemonade Day Happening May 6th
Lemonade Day Noon Notebook 4.10