22 Texas Tech on the west coast to face #8 Stanford

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raider Baseball team is in California for a 2 game series against Stanford.

The two baseball programs have met six times before but have usually met in the postseason as five of those six meetings have been after the regular season.

Texas Tech Athletics says coverage will be provided via the Pac-12 Network on Monday and Pac-12 Insider on Tuesday.

Monday’s game is only available to Pac-12 Network subscribers while Tuesday’s contest will be streamed, free of charge.

Texas Tech is coming off a series home win against North Dakota State this past weekend.

On Saturday, The Red Raiders won 8-5 in game one and 8-3 in game two to clinch the series following a disappointing 8-1 loss to NDSU on Friday night.

First pitch for Monday is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT and Tuesday will be a 4 p.m. CT first pitch.

