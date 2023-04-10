5 injured in head-on crash in west Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a head-on collision in west Lubbock on Monday evening.

The crash occurred just after 6:15 at 19th Street and Milwaukee Avenue.

Police stated the two-vehicle crash was a head-on collision. Three people were moderately injured and two people were left with minor injuries.

A portion of the eastbound lanes on 19th Street have been blocked off.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area until the crash can be cleared from the roadway.

