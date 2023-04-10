City of Lubbock seeking artists for 2023 Storm Drain Art Project

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock and Civic Lubbock, Inc. are currently accepting entries for the third Storm Drain Art Project. This project is part of the City’s continuing education and outreach efforts to help citizens understand that stormwater flows untreated into our local waterways, and that everyone has a role in helping to protect water quality, stream habitat and aquatic wildlife. This year’s theme is “Water, where art thou?” Submissions must depict stormwater flow untreated to creeks, streams, and playas, and/or the importance of pollution prevention.

Deadline to submit is this Friday, April 14, 2023. After submissions are received, three artists will be selected to paint murals around LHUCA and Buddy Holly Hall as part of First Friday Art Trail on June 2.

Artist applications, more information about the project and selection process can be found at //mylubbock.us/StormDrainArtProject.

-En Espanol-

La ciudad de Lubbock busca artistas para el proyecto de arte de Drenaje de Tormentas 2023, se acerca la fecha límite

La Ciudad de Lubbock y Civic Lubbock, Inc. están aceptando entradas para el tercer Proyecto de Arte de Drenaje de Tormentas. Este proyecto es parte de los esfuerzos de divulgación y educación continua de la Ciudad para ayudar a los ciudadanos a comprender que las aguas pluviales fluyen sin tratamiento hacia nuestras vías fluviales locales, y que todos tienen un papel para ayudar a proteger la calidad del agua, el hábitat de los arroyos y la vida silvestre acuática. El tema de este año es “Agua, ¿dónde estás?” Las presentaciones deben representar el flujo de aguas pluviales sin tratar en arroyos, arroyos y playas, y/o la importancia de la prevención de la contaminación.

La fecha límite para enviar es este viernes 14 de abril de 2023. Después de recibir las presentaciones, se seleccionarán tres artistas para pintar murales alrededor de LHUCA y Buddy Holly Hall como parte de First Friday Art Trail el 2 de junio.

Solicitudes de artistas, puede encontrar más información sobre el proyecto y el proceso de selección en https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/stormdrainartproject

