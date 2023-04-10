Clovis PD investigating a shooting that left one person dead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting in Clovis, New Mexico.

According to Clovis Police, officers were called to an apartment complex for a shots fired call just after one this morning near the 1000 block of North Martin Luther King Boulevard.

When officers arrived they found 22 year old Matthew Nelson with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Plains Regional Medical Center in Clovis, where he later died.

Right now, police say they have no idea what led up to this shooting.

The 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit was active and is currently investigating the homicide. This is still an active investigation and updates will be provided as they become available.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.