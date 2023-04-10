Codes Neighborhood Deployment in Buenas Casas Neighborhood

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) -The Code Enforcement Department will conduct a field exercise in the neighborhoods surrounding the Buenas Casas neighborhood on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

This exercise area will be bordered by East 19th Street, Idalou Road, and East Loop 289.

Code Enforcement will have a field office set up in the parking lot of St. Patricks Catholic Church located at 1603 Cherry Avenue.

City of Lubbock (City of Lubbock)

The object of this exercise will be to identify violations relating to Junked Vehicles, Nuisance Weeds and Rubbish, Substandard Housing, and Zoning.

Code Inspectors will be talking to the public about city ordinances, citing violations, and possibly abating violations during this exercise.

Solid Waste will provide a roll off dumpster at the field office for the citizens in the defined area to dispose of unwanted bulky items such as furniture, appliances, or tree branches.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.