Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Codes Neighborhood Deployment in Buenas Casas Neighborhood

The City of Lubbock .
The City of Lubbock .(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) -The Code Enforcement Department will conduct a field exercise in the neighborhoods surrounding the Buenas Casas neighborhood on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. 

This exercise area will be bordered by East 19th Street, Idalou Road, and East Loop 289. 

Code Enforcement will have a field office set up in the parking lot of St. Patricks Catholic Church located at 1603 Cherry Avenue.

City of Lubbock
City of Lubbock(City of Lubbock)

The object of this exercise will be to identify violations relating to Junked Vehicles, Nuisance Weeds and Rubbish, Substandard Housing, and Zoning. 

Code Inspectors will be talking to the public about city ordinances, citing violations, and possibly abating violations during this exercise. 

Solid Waste will provide a roll off dumpster at the field office for the citizens in the defined area to dispose of unwanted bulky items such as furniture, appliances, or tree branches.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit investigating a crash at 57th St. & Aberdeen Ave.
LPD releases name of person injured in Southwest Lubbock crash
One person is said to have moderate injuries after a robbery on Sunday afternoon. Police got...
1 injured in Sunday afternoon robbery near 23rd & P
Source: KCBD Video
Lubbock area hammered by hail on Easter Sunday
Raincast
Possible thunderstorms on Easter Sunday
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media

Latest News

Tell Me Something Good, April 10.
Estacado’s one-act heads to regionals, area horse going to Kentucky Derby
Tell Me Something Good, April 10
Tell Me Something Good, April 10
suspect wanted in aggravated robbery
LPD Asking for Public’s Help to Identify Suspect in Central Lubbock Aggravated Robbery in March
An estimated 5-to-15 million could have their Medicaid insurance coverage lost this month. As...
Texas Medicaid lapse concerning for rural health providers