Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

1 injured in central Lubbock robbery

robbery took place near 23rd and Avenue P Sunday afternoon

LPD says one person suffered moderate injuries

No other details have been released at this time

Interstate-27 Maintence Project begins today

TX-DOT will begin work on a bridge maintenance project that will make improvements to 4 I-27 bridges near Mackenzie park

The first bridge to undergo maintenance will be the southbound bridge at municipal drive

Repairs will also be made to the 34th street overpass

Drivers should expect various long-term lane closures for the next 10 months

TTU Baseball faces #8 Stanford in 2 game series

Both teams have met six time before, usually in postseason play

First pitch is set for 8 p.m. tonight

Texas Tech returns to Big 12 play after its Stanford trip but will remain on the road, taking on Oklahoma, April 14-16.

