Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

By Bobby Benally
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

1 injured in central Lubbock robbery

  • robbery took place near 23rd and Avenue P Sunday afternoon
  • LPD says one person suffered moderate injuries
  • No other details have been released at this time

Interstate-27 Maintence Project begins today

  • TX-DOT will begin work on a bridge maintenance project that will make improvements to 4 I-27 bridges near Mackenzie park
  • The first bridge to undergo maintenance will be the southbound bridge at municipal drive
  • Repairs will also be made to the 34th street overpass
  • Drivers should expect various long-term lane closures for the next 10 months

TTU Baseball faces #8 Stanford in 2 game series

  • Both teams have met six time before, usually in postseason play
  • First pitch is set for 8 p.m. tonight
  • Texas Tech returns to Big 12 play after its Stanford trip but will remain on the road, taking on Oklahoma, April 14-16.

