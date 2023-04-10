Estacado’s one-act heads to regionals, area horse going to Kentucky Derby

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Estacado High School’s one act play cast makes it to regionals and an area horse gallops to the Kentucky Derby for KCBD NewsChannel 11′s Tell Me Something Good.

Estacado High School’s one act play has advanced to regionals. The team will compete inside Texas Tech’s Allen Theatre. From there, only two plays will advance.

One act play casts present an 18-to-40 minutes play that is judged by a panel of three judges.

And a Lamesa horse will run in the Kentucky Derby.

The horse, named Wild on Ice, won first place in the Sunland Derby in New Mexico with a huge 35-to-1 upset. The horse’s owner says he has dreamed of having a horse run the Kentucky Derby for more than 20 years.

The Run for the Roses is scheduled for May 6 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

