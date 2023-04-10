Local Listings
Extra Innings Team of the Week: Lamesa Golden Tornadoes

By Zach Fox
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAMESA, TX (KCBD) - The Lamesa Golden Tornadoes softball team is the Extra Innings Team of the Week.

Undefeated in district play at 5-0, Lamesa is playing staggering softball to lead the district.

Lamesa has only allowed 1 run district play thus far, but not surprising with the dominant pitching the Golden Tornadoes have every outing from Laila Vasquez. Vasquez ended with a no hitter on Friday with their 3-0 win at home over Muleshoe. Virtually unstoppable in her outing as she looks to lead her team to deep and plentiful playoff run.

Lamesa will return to action on Tuesday in Brownfield at 5pm.

