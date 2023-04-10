Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Heading into pleasant weather, small chance of eastern storms

By John Robison
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There is a slight chance of storms in the eastern South Plains this evening. Otherwise a nice evening and Tuesday are ahead.

First Alert Weather Tuesday Forecast
First Alert Weather Tuesday Forecast(KCBD)

We have a chance of showers or maybe isolated storms for the area through tonight with a chance for isolated severe storms in the eastern communities, generally from Dickens to Childress.

Tuesday through Friday will be warm, between 80-85 degrees, in Lubbock. There will be low chances of isolated showers or storms in the afternoon for counties on the South Plains. Skies will be partly cloudy the remainder of the week.

Winds will be on the increase later in the week and become gusty by Thursday, extending into Saturday. Those increasing winds will usher in a drop in temperatures for the weekend, but it should remain in the 70s.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit investigating a crash at 57th St. & Aberdeen Ave.
LPD releases name of person injured in Southwest Lubbock crash
One person is said to have moderate injuries after a robbery on Sunday afternoon. Police got...
1 injured in Sunday afternoon robbery near 23rd & P
Source: KCBD Video
Lubbock area hammered by hail on Easter Sunday
Raincast
Possible thunderstorms on Easter Sunday
suspect wanted in aggravated robbery
LPD asking for public’s help to identify suspect in central Lubbock aggravated robbery in March

Latest News

KCBD Evening Weather Update - Monday, April 10
KCBD Evening Weather Update - Monday, April 10
A couple of pleasant afternoons as temperatures edge up and winds remain light.
Rain totals and forecast
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Monday, April 10
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Monday, April 10
24 Hour Rain Totals
Sunshine in Monday forecast after Sunday night storms