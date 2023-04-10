I-27 bridge maintenance project begins this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Transportation will begin work starting today on a bridge maintenance project that will make improvements to several I-27 bridges in Lubbock.

The $1.77 million bridge maintenance project will make repairs and improvements to four bridges on I-27, at Yellow House Draw here in Lubbock.

“Motorists traveling on the I-27 main lanes and frontage roads over the next 10 months can expect various long-term lane closures and other daytime main lane closures,” said Mike Stroope, P.E., TxDOT Lubbock District’s Director of Maintenance Operations.

Work is scheduled to begin on the southbound I-27 bridge at Municipal Drive today.

Also included in the project is the northbound I-27 bridge at Municipal Drive and the north- and southbound I-27 frontage road bridges at Cesar Chavez Drive.

Motorists should anticipate traffic delays and are urged to use caution when driving through the work zones, since crews will be working in close proximity to traffic.

Work on the Yellow House Draw bridges is scheduled to be completed in early 2024.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.