LPD Asking for Public’s Help to Identify Suspect in Central Lubbock Aggravated Robbery in March

suspect wanted in aggravated robbery
suspect wanted in aggravated robbery(LPD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect in a Central Lubbock aggravated robbery.

Police were called out to the 1700 block of 26th Street on March 27th just before 1 p.m. in reference to a robbery.

LPD says the suspect used a gun and attempted to steal a car from a victim before running away.

The suspect is believed to be homeless or living near where the incident occurred.

wanted for aggravated robbery
wanted for aggravated robbery(KCBD Staff)

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Trevor Ward at 806-775-2432 or Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

