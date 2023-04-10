Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Noon Notebook: Workforce Solutions South Plains Job Fair, April 11

By Julie Castaneda
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Tuesday, April 11, Workforce Solutions South Plains is hosting an in person Job Fair.

The event will be at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center at 1501 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, Texas.

This event is a come and go event. Workforce Solutions says there is no need to pre-register.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit investigating a crash at 57th St. & Aberdeen Ave.
LPD releases name of person injured in Southwest Lubbock crash
One person is said to have moderate injuries after a robbery on Sunday afternoon. Police got...
1 injured in Sunday afternoon robbery near 23rd & P
Source: KCBD Video
Lubbock area hammered by hail on Easter Sunday
Raincast
Possible thunderstorms on Easter Sunday
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media

Latest News

Make a Stand Lemonade Day
Noon Notebook: Lemonade Day here in Lubbock on May 6
Tell Me Something Good, April 10.
Estacado’s one-act heads to regionals, area horse going to Kentucky Derby
Tell Me Something Good, April 10
Tell Me Something Good, April 10
Miguel’s at Broadway and Avenue T will be holding a fundraiser on Saturday to raise money for...
Miguel’s on Broadway holding fundraiser to benefit family of father, son killed in crash