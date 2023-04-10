Noon Notebook: Workforce Solutions South Plains Job Fair, April 11

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Tuesday, April 11, Workforce Solutions South Plains is hosting an in person Job Fair.

The event will be at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center at 1501 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, Texas.

This event is a come and go event. Workforce Solutions says there is no need to pre-register.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.