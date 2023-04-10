Rain totals and forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Easter thunderstorms brought much needed rain, some very heavy rain, to much of the South Plains. Much, but not all. At the end of this post I’ve included the rain reports we’ve received.

Patchy morning fog may result in areas of low visibility through about midmorning. Patchy dense fog has been reported over the northern viewing area, the northern South Plains and southern Texas Panhandle.

A couple of pleasant afternoons as temperatures edge up and winds remain light. (KCBD First Alert)

Monday afternoon will be mostly sunny and warm. Temperatures will peak in the mid- to upper 70s. That’s slightly above average. As a bonus, winds will be light. Speeds generally will remain less than 10 mph. See the next paragraph for the possible exception.

There is a slight chance of a stray thundershower or storm over the eastern viewing area, the Rolling Plains, late this afternoon and evening. Any storm may produce heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and hail up to about 3/4 inch across.

Fair and chilly tonight with a light wind. Lows from the low to upper 40s on the Caprock, and upper 40s to low 50s off the Caprock.

More sunshine and still little wind Tuesday. It will be a another pleasant afternoon with highs just a tad warmer than today.

Enjoy light winds today and tomorrow. A breeze returns Wednesday, picks up a bit Thursday. Friday is likely to be windy with gusts from 40 to 45 mph possible. This 7 Day WindCast indicates the forecast average sustained wind speeds. (KCBD First Alert)

Another sunny day will help warm Lubbock to near 80 degrees Wednesday afternoon. The breeze will increase to about 10 to 20 mph.

Warm and breezy Thursday afternoon. With a partly cloudy sky there may be a slight chance of a few thunderstorms late in the day.

Rain Totals

Rain-event totals (in inches) from in and around the KCBD viewing area:

1.89 Wolfforth

1.24 Lubbock All Saints

1.25 Spur

1.13 Snyder

0.91 Snyder SSW

0.86 Lubbock Christian University

0.76 Turkey

0.70 Tahoka

0.61 New Home

0.51 Lubbock Northwest

0.47 Lake Alan Henry

0.45 Floydada

0.43 Amherst

0.41 Vigo Park

0.36 Gail

0.30 Jayton

0.31 Smyer

0.26 Fluvanna

0.25 Northfield

0.23 Abernathy

0.24 McAdoo

0.23 O’Donnell

0.22 Graham

0.21 Lamesa

0.20 Anton

0.20 Olton

0.20 Silverton

0.19 Memphis

0.16 Roaring Springs

0.17 White River Lake

0.14 New Deal

0.13 Reese Center

0.11 Caprock Canyons

0.10 Lubbock East

0.09 Lubbock Southeast

0.07 Estelline

0.07 Plains

0.07 Ralls

0.07 South Plains

0.05 Aspermont

0.05 Earth

0.05 Post

0.02 Childress

0.01 Friona

0.01 Muleshoe

Source: National Weather Service Lubbock and the TTU West Texas Mesonet

